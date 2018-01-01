

Spanish Shuttler Marin Cruises into Second Round of India Open



NEW DELHI – Spain’s Carolina Marin advanced to the second round of the India Open badminton tournament with a routine 21-15, 21-11 victory on Wednesday over Thailand’s Mattana Hemrachatanun.



The reigning Olympic women’s singles gold medalist and two-time world champion needed just 25 minutes to defeat the 214th-ranked qualifier, who put up more of a fight than expected in the first game.



But after nearly playing even with the Spaniard from the first mid-game interval until the end of the opening set, Hemrachatanun lost the first eight points of the second game and never threatened the world No. 5 the rest of the way.



Marin will now have a chance for revenge in Thursday’s second round when she takes on 19-year-old Chinese player Gao Fangjie, who stunned the Spaniard in the semi-finals of last year’s China Open.



The India Open, a Super 500 event that is one of the biggest tournaments on the 2018 badminton calendar, is being played at Siri Fort Indoor Stadium in New Delhi and awards total prize money of $350,000 across five categories: men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.



