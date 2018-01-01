

FIFA Confirms Record Number of Ticket Requests for 2018 Soccer World Cup



MADRID – FIFA closed on Wednesday its initial phase of ticket requests for the upcoming soccer World Cup in Russia, with a record 4.9 million applications recorded since early December.



Leading the charts for the highest number of requests was Russia, with some 2.5 million, followed by Germany (338,000) and Argentina (186,000), according to FIFA data, which showed that 49 percent of tickets were being asked for outside the host country.



Around mid-March, a lottery is to be held to see which of the millions of potential ticket buyers will be able to see their favorite international soccer teams battle it out in stadiums across western Russia from June 14 to July 15.



A second round of ticket-buying is to open on March 13.



