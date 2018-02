Aguierregaray Joins Spainís Las Palmas on Loan from Tijuana



LAS PALMAS, Spain Ė Las Palmas presented on Wednesday its newly-signed Uruguayan right-back Matias Aguierregaray, who is to join the Canary Island La Liga club on loan until the end of the season.



Aguierregaray joins Las Palmas from Mexican club Tijuana.



The defender said he was sure Las Palmas, which is currently second from bottom in La Liga, would stay up, adding he was confident of his current fitness.



Las Palmas is due to take on last-place Malaga on Monday.