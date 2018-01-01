

EU Pushes for More Energy-Efficient Buildings in Member States



BRUSSELS – European Union ambassadors agreed on Wednesday to push on with new rules on energy efficiency that would encourage building renovation in member states in a bid to make greater energy savings.



Ambassadors gave their backing to an agreement reached between the European Council and European Parliament.



“Boosting the energy efficiency of buildings is one of the most effective ways of improving EU citizens’ quality of life, contributing to the achievement of a low-carbon economy, impacting economic growth, job creation and investments,” said Bulgaria’s energy minister, Temenuzhka Petkova, whose country was presiding over the Council of the EU.



Renovation of buildings within the EU in the coming years would be key to adjusting to new energy rules and in respecting the planet in the long term.



The countries would now need to establish their renovation strategies in order to have their buildings ready by 2050.



Ahead of that deadline, EU buildings would already need to be equipped with control systems for consumption and energy efficiency.



