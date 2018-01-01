 
Caracas,
Thursday
February 1,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Real Betis Presents Newly-Signed Spain Defender Marc Bartra to Press

SEVILLE, Spain – Spanish top-flight club Real Betis presented on Wednesday its new center-back, Spain international Marc Bartra, who transferred back to La Liga following a two-year stint at Borussia Dortmund.

The 27-year-old signed a five-and-a-half-year contract with the Andalusian Betis in a bid to plug the team’s porous defensive line, which has conceded 50 goals so far this season.

“I feel more confident than ever because I’ve come to a league that tests you to the maximum,” Bartra told reporters at a press conference alongside Angel Haro and Lorenzo Serra Ferrer, president and vice-president of the Seville-based club respectively.

Bartra was presented with the number 15 shirt.

Betis was currently holding up in the 13th place in La Liga, while local derby rival Sevilla eyed European playoff spots in 6th place.

The club is set to take on 5th place Villarreal on Saturday.
 

