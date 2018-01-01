

Russian President Asks Athletes’ Pardon for Olympics Ban



MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin asked on Wednesday his country’s Olympic athletes to forgive him for not being able to defend them from accusations that they took performance enhancing drugs, allegations which are to prevent them from representing Russia in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.



Putin claimed that the athletes had to face circumstances outside the field of sports, in reference to alleged political motivations behind the marginalization of the Russian Olympic team.



“Forgive us for the fact that we were unable to protect you from this,” Putin said as he bid farewell to those remaining athletes who were not accused and are authorized to compete in South Korea, in a ceremony at his residence in Novo Ogaryovo, near Moscow.



