Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Trial in Spain of Portuguese Soccer Player Ruben Semedo Suspended

VALENCIA, Spain – A trial against Portuguese soccer player Ruben Semedo accused of threatening behavior has been suspended, sources from a regional high court of justice said Wednesday.

According to the High Court of Justice of the Community of Valencia, the proceedings against Spanish club Villarreal’s Semedo were suspended because one of the alleged victims was not summoned with sufficient notice.

The case related to an alleged incident involving the soccer player at a nightclub in the eastern Spanish city of Valencia in November 2017.

He was arrested in the vicinity of the club and released some hours later.

Semedo, 23, born in the southern Portuguese city of Amadora, arrived to Villarreal in August 2017 from Sporting CP.

However, he has hardly had a chance to play for the Spanish team due to injury.
 

