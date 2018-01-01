 
Caracas,
Thursday
February 1,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

German Art Students Imagine What Life Would Be Like in Underwater Apartment

DUSSELDORF, Germany – In the western German city of Dusseldorf, an art student did his household chores in an apartment that at first glance was completely average but for one exception: it was entirely under water.

The Underwater Life Design street installation was a thesis project masterminded by two students from the Dusseldorf Art Academy.

Reminiscent of a human aquarium, the giant dive container was decorated to represent a student’s natural habitat – a somewhat-disheveled apartment complete with a kitchen unit, clothes hung out to dry, tables, books, lamps and plants, epa reported.

Tomas Keiner, the subject and co-designer of the installment, went about his daily chores as onlookers gazed on and snapped photographs.

Only when he brushed his teeth was he required to remove the mask connecting him to his oxygen tank.

The installation was part of a tour in which the Art School presents its students’ thesis artworks.
 

