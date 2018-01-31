 
  HOME | Venezuela (Click here for more Venezuela news)

Chile to Leave Venezuela Dialogue if "Democratic, Transparent" Elections Not Guaranteed Soon

From the Chile Ministry of Foreign Relations

SANTIAGO -- Given the uncertainty of the process of dialogue between the government and the Venezuelan opposition that takes place in the Dominican Republic, the delegation of Chile was not chaired by the foreign minister on January 29, due to the obstacles that have arisen for the achievement of a serious and credible agreement between the parties, which allows the realization of free and democratic presidential elections.

The last round has been extended for several days with the result of a record of agreements that does not include the date of the elections and other important aspects, a decision that depends exclusively on the Venezuelans themselves.

The Government of Chile has participated as a companion in the dialogue seeking to contribute so that the presidential elections can be carried out with full guarantees, including the presence of independent international observers.

The Government of Chile recognizes and highly values ​​the effort led by President Danilo Medina of the Dominican Republic and his Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas, with whom we have maintained a permanent and constructive communication.

In this context, the Government of Chile will indefinitely suspend its participation as a companion of the Venezuelan government-opposition dialogue, to which it was invited, if the conditions between the parties for the realization of democratic, transparent and conforming to international standard presidential elections are not specified as soon as possible.
 

