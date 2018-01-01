 
Caracas,
Thursday
February 1,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Indian Government Does Not Want Country to Be World’s Refugee Capital

NEW DELHI – A representative of the Indian government told the country’s Supreme Court on Wednesday that the government did not want India to become the world’s refugee capital.

Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh, who was representing the center, made these remarks at a hearing for an appeal against the government’s decision to expel almost 40,000 Rohingyas from the country.

“We do not want India to become the refugee capital of the world. People from every other country will flood our country,” Singh said.

The country’s top court is studying the appeal by two Rohingya refugees against the Indian government’s decision to deport members of this Muslim minority, who are not recognized in Myanmar and considered foreigners in Bangladesh.

The lawyer representing the Rohingya, Prashant Bhushan, confirmed to EFE Singh’s remarks, which had been reported by local media, and said that the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is using this minority for electoral gains.

“(...) they just want to discriminate against Muslims and use this issue for their own domestic politics,” he said, in reference to the move by Modi’s Hindu nationalist party.

In August, the Indian government announced its intention to deport nearly 40,000 Rohingyas who have been living in several camps spread all over north India – out of which 16,500 had refugee status in the country – for posing a security threat owing to alleged terror links.

The decision came at a moment of severe crisis for the Rohingya community, hundreds of thousands of whom have been fleeing Myanmar to escape an ongoing army offensive that began on Aug. 25 after Rohingya rebels launched multiple attacks on government posts in the northwestern state of Rakhine.

According to the United Nations, around 688,000 members of the minority have fled to Bangladesh since Aug. 25.

The 40,000 Rohingyas living in India had arrived before these successive waves of migration in recent years.

The Indian Supreme Court, which had put the government decision to deport the Rohingyas on hold, announced Wednesday that the next hearing of the case would be on March 7.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved