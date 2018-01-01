 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Dortmund’s Aubameyang Joins Arsenal for Record $80 Million

LONDON – Premier league club Arsenal announced on Wednesday the signing of Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for 63.75 million euros ($80 million), the most expensive deal in the history of the English team.

Arsenal confirmed that the 28-year-old Gabon striker, who won the African Footballer of the Year award in 2015, had signed a long-term contract.

He became the third deal in the winter transfer window for the Premier League team, coached by Frenchman Arsene Wenger, after signing Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Manchester United and Greek defender Konstantinos Mavropanos from PAS Giannina.

Aubameyang, who arrived at Dortmund in 2013, appeared in 144 Bundesliga matches and scored 98 goals while making 172 assists in 213 games.

The Gabonese star is the all-time top goal scorer for his national team.
 

