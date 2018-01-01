

FC Copenhagen Signs Denmark Forward Viktor Fischer



COPENHAGEN – FC Copenhagen announced on Wednesday the signing of Denmark forward Viktor Fischer, who is to leave German side Mainz 05 for an undisclosed fee.



Fisher is to be officially presented later on Wednesday.



“Fischer has signed a five-year contract with the Danish Champions and moves immediately to Copenhagen,” Copenhagen said on its website.



FC Copenhagen is set to host Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Europa League knockout phase, scheduled for Feb. 15.



Starting in Danish clubs such as the AGF and Midtjylland, Fischer took a big step in 2012 by joining the Ajax youth academy, where he stayed four seasons.



He later joined English side Middleborough in 2016, before joining Germany’s Mainz 05 the next year.



Fischer has been capped 16 times with Denmark, scoring three goals. He played previously with Denmark in the under-16, under-17, under-19 and under-21 levels.



