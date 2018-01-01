

Taiwan GDP Grows by 2.84% in 2017



TAIPEI – Taiwan’s GDP grew by 2.84 percent in 2017 with respect to the previous year, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said on Wednesday.



The Q4 GDP grew by 4.17 percent in 2017 with respect to the previous quarter, and 3.28 percent year-on-year.



“Meanwhile, real exports of goods and services grew by 6.01% (year-on-year), mainly driven by a strong demand from abroad for electronic components and machinery,” the statement said.



Despite the positive data, experts said a recent increase in the value of the dollar may negatively affect export – the main driver of the island’s economy – and slow down economic growth in 2018.



