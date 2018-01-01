 
Caracas,
Thursday
February 1,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Projectile Fired from Kurdish-Controlled Syria Kills Turkish Civilian

ISTANBUL/BEIRUT – A projectile fired from the Kurdish Afrin enclave in northwest Syria killed a 17-year-old girl and wounded two other civilians in their home in the Turkish town of Reyhanli near the Syrian border, a Turkish news agency reported on Wednesday.

According to the semi-official Anadolu News Agency, rocket attacks have been hitting Turkish towns near the Syrian border since Turkey launched its combined ground invasion of the Afrin enclave with the support of Syrian militias.

On Wednesday, Turkey reportedly managed to gain new territory in the Kurdish-controlled region, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a monitoring group.

Turkish forces and their militant allies took control of Shinkal village in northwestern Afrin after repeated attempts to take the village since “Operation Olive Branch” began Jan. 20, and had seized at least 12 villages and a number of hilltops in the Afrin region, the SOHR reported.

Turkey’s stated aim for its ground invasion was to create a buffer zone inside Syria to push back Kurdish militias that rule Afrin, as Turkey regards these groups as a terror organization.

The United States had backed the YPG militias in the fight against the Islamic State terror organization in Syria, and the Turkish offensive has increased tensions between the two countries.

At least 67 Syrian civilians, including 20 children and 12 women, have been killed since the beginning of the operation.

Afrin is located in far northwestern Syria, and in 2016 the enclave was isolated from Kurdish territories further east following Turkey’s limited military invasion of the Aleppo region in northern Syria.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved