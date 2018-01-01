

EU, Eurozone Unemployment Rates Remain Steady, Latest Figures Show



BRUSSELS – Unemployment rates in the European Union and in the eurozone remained steady at 7.3 percent and 8.7 percent, respectively, over the course of the previous month, according to a report published Wednesday by the bloc’s statistics office.



Although unchanged compared to the previous month, the figures pertaining to Dec. 2017 represented a one-point drop year-on-year for both the EU and the member states that use the euro currency, Eurostat said.



There were 17,96 million people registered as unemployed in the EU during Dec., some 14,13 million of whom lived in eurozone countries.



The countries with the lowest number of people out of work were the Czech Republic (2.3 percent), Malta and Germany (both with 3.6 percent) while the highest once again were Greece (20.7 percent according to Oct. figures) and Spain (16.4 percent).



Spain’s rate of unemployment dropped by 2.1 percent compared to the same period the previous year.



