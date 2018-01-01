HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Former Spanish Soccer Player Arrested over Alleged Money Laundering



MADRID – Spanish police arrested on Wednesday a retired soccer player now working as a businessman and agent amid an operation against a money laundering scheme involving players’ transfers.



Police sources told EFE that Enrique Pina, known as Quique Pina, had been detained in the southeastern region of Murcia on the orders of the magistrate directing the investigation, Jose de la Mata, from Madrid’s 5th court.



Pina, who remained under custody, had at one time owned the soccer club Ciudad de Murcia, which got promoted to Spain’s second division, and later presided over the team Granada CF, which made it to the first division under his stewardship in 2011.



He is currently managing director at Cadiz CF, while his role as an agent has mainly involved the transfer of Spanish players to and from the Italian club Udinese.



The arrest took place at around 8:00 am local time in the small town of Molina de Segura, located 375 kilometers (233 miles) to the southeast of Madrid.



EFE’s sources said that while he was the only person arrested so far, police were conducting raids in the cities of Murcia and Barcelona.



Pina, who in his youth played for the small fourth-division club Barinas, has had previous experience in court – while serving as the president of Granada, he testified as a witness in the so-called “Osasuna case,” regarding the alleged fixing of matches by the Pamplona-based team Osasuna in the 2013-2014 season in order to avoid relegation.



MADRID – Spanish police arrested on Wednesday a retired soccer player now working as a businessman and agent amid an operation against a money laundering scheme involving players’ transfers.Police sources told EFE that Enrique Pina, known as Quique Pina, had been detained in the southeastern region of Murcia on the orders of the magistrate directing the investigation, Jose de la Mata, from Madrid’s 5th court.Pina, who remained under custody, had at one time owned the soccer club Ciudad de Murcia, which got promoted to Spain’s second division, and later presided over the team Granada CF, which made it to the first division under his stewardship in 2011.He is currently managing director at Cadiz CF, while his role as an agent has mainly involved the transfer of Spanish players to and from the Italian club Udinese.The arrest took place at around 8:00 am local time in the small town of Molina de Segura, located 375 kilometers (233 miles) to the southeast of Madrid.EFE’s sources said that while he was the only person arrested so far, police were conducting raids in the cities of Murcia and Barcelona.Pina, who in his youth played for the small fourth-division club Barinas, has had previous experience in court – while serving as the president of Granada, he testified as a witness in the so-called “Osasuna case,” regarding the alleged fixing of matches by the Pamplona-based team Osasuna in the 2013-2014 season in order to avoid relegation. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

