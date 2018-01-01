

Germany Sees Strong Dec. 2017 Workforce with 44.6 Million Employed



BERLIN – Some 44.6 million people resident in Germany were in employment in December 2017, according to figures released on Wednesday by the country’s Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).



According to the report, Germany showed a “robust labor market” trend, while a year-on-year comparison gave a 1.5 percent increase (by 647,000 people) in the workforce.



“According to provisional results of the employment accounts, the number of persons in employment in December 2017 was down by 129,000, or 0.3%, on the previous month, which is a usual seasonal phenomenon,” the report said, adding that “the decrease on November was however smaller than the relevant average of the past five years.”



“After the elimination of the usual seasonal fluctuations, the number of persons in employment increased by 67,000, or 0.2%, in December 2017 month on month,” the statement said.



Regarding unemployment, the labor survey showed about 1.5 million were out of work.



Compared with November’s data, the figure increased by 44,000 or 2.7 percent.



