 
Caracas,
Thursday
February 1,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

Germany Sees Strong Dec. 2017 Workforce with 44.6 Million Employed

BERLIN – Some 44.6 million people resident in Germany were in employment in December 2017, according to figures released on Wednesday by the country’s Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).

According to the report, Germany showed a “robust labor market” trend, while a year-on-year comparison gave a 1.5 percent increase (by 647,000 people) in the workforce.

“According to provisional results of the employment accounts, the number of persons in employment in December 2017 was down by 129,000, or 0.3%, on the previous month, which is a usual seasonal phenomenon,” the report said, adding that “the decrease on November was however smaller than the relevant average of the past five years.”

“After the elimination of the usual seasonal fluctuations, the number of persons in employment increased by 67,000, or 0.2%, in December 2017 month on month,” the statement said.

Regarding unemployment, the labor survey showed about 1.5 million were out of work.

Compared with November’s data, the figure increased by 44,000 or 2.7 percent.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved