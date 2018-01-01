 
Caracas,
Thursday
February 1,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Science, Nature & Technology

Conservationists Urge Hong Kong Lawmakers to Pass Bill to Ban Ivory Trade

HONG KONG – Wildlife activists gathered outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong on Wednesday as lawmakers prepared to vote on a bill to protect endangered species of plants and animals.

Around 70 demonstrators associated with WildAid Hong Kong picketed near the Special Administrative Region’s parliament to call for the passage of a bill that would increase protections for endangered species and stiffen punishments for those who violate them.

Politicians from both sides of the aisle appear to be supportive of the bill, and no counter-demonstrators turned up outside the Council, an epa journalist reported.

Though Hong Kong abides by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (“CITES”), and despite a ban in mainland China that took effect last year, the trade of ivory has continued in Hong Kong, leading to calls from conservationists to increase the SAR’s protections of endangered species.

On Wednesday, Hong Kong’s Legislative Council was due to hold a second reading vote on a draft bill which would amend the current legislation to increase punishments for those who violate the CITES, including penalties of up to HK$10,000,000 ($1,278,000) and a jail term of 10 years.

The proposed bill will “enhance regulation on import and re-export of elephant ivory and elephant hunting trophies and to phase out the local ivory trade,” and provide a “stronger deterrent against the smuggling and illegal trading of endangered species.”

There remain several shops in Hong Kong that openly sell ivory tusks, although shopkeepers claim that they are Wooly Mammoth fossils recovered from the permafrost rather than from elephant poaching.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved