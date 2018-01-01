 
Caracas,
Thursday
February 1,2018
 
UK’s PM May Launches Education Initiatives during China Visit

BEIJING – The United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Theresa May began her official trip to China on Wednesday with a visit to Wuhan University, where she announced bilateral education initiatives with a value of 500 million pounds ($708 million).

May addressed an audience of some 200 Chinese and British university students at the campus in central Hubei province.

The Conservative leader said education served as a way to strengthen friendly relations between the UK and China heading into the future, underlining that a clutch of initiatives signed by the two nations was worth over half a billion pounds and would unlock over 800 job posts in the UK.

Such investments included the launch of English is Great, which seeks to promote the study of English in China, as well as a 75-million-pound investment in the British company Busy Bees, with the aim of opening up to 20 daycare centers in China.

May was later to visit an environmental project on the Yangtze River before traveling to Beijing for a meeting with here counterpart Li Keqiang at the Palca of the People.
 

