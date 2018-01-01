 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Afghanistan Sends Pakistan Proof Kabul Attacks Were Planned on Its Soil

KABUL – Afghanistan sent a delegation to Islamabad on Wednesday with evidence to prove recent attacks in Kabul that killed and wounded many, and were claimed by the Taliban, were planned on its soil.

Led by Interior Minister Wais Ahmad Barmak, and Masoom Stanekzai, head of the main intelligence agency, National Directorate of Security (NDS), the delegation carried proof related to an attack on the Hotel Intercontinental in Kabul, in which some 20 people died, among them 14 foreigners, and another in which an ambulance laden with explosives had detonated in the Afghan capital, killing 103 and wounding more than 200.

Afghanistan maintains that the perpetrators of these attacks are being harbored by Pakistan, Afghanistan Chief Executive’s spokesperson Javid Faisal told EFE.

The delegation, the spokesperson added, would urge Pakistan to hand them over to Afghan authorities.

The delegation would also ask the Pakistan army to take measures against terror groups that operate out of Pakistan and carry out attacks in Afghanistan, according to Faisal.

On Tuesday, Pakistan had said that it had handed over 27 suspected members of the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani network to Afghanistan in November last year.

On Jan. 4, Washington suspended its coalition support funds program to Pakistan, amounting up to $900 million, until Islamabad takes decisive steps in the fight against terrorism.

The announcement came after US President Donald Trump had accused Islamabad of “lies and deceit” and of “giving safe haven to terrorists” after receiving 33 billion dollars from the US over the last 15 years.

The US and Afghanistan for years have accused Pakistan of providing shelter to the Taliban’s Haqqani network, which stages attacks on US and Afghan troops, a claim Islamabad denies.
 

