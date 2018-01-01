 
  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

After Trump Speech, China Urges US to Work Together, Sort Out Differences

BEIJING – China urged the United States on Wednesday to work together to resolve their differences and maintain stable development in bilateral relations, responding to US President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, in which he called China a rival.

Trump had said on Tuesday that Russia and China were challenging American values and interests.

“We hope that the US abandons the outdated Cold War mentality to work with China to properly manage our differences and uphold the steady and healthy development of China-US relations,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Hua Chunying, said in a press conference.

“China and US share broad and common interests while we also have some divergences and differences. The facts and history have showed that win-win cooperation is the only viable choice for us,” she added.

Asked about diplomatic tensions between the US and Russia, the spokesperson said China-Russia relations would not be affected by external factors.
 

