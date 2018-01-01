 
Caracas,
Thursday
February 1,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

South Korea Detects Cryptocurrency Crimes Amounting to about $600 Million

SEOUL – The South Korean authorities have unearthed cryptocurrency crimes, including money laundering and illegal foreign exchange trading, amounting to 637.5 billion won ($597.7 million) so far.

That information was provided in a report released Wednesday by South Korea’s customs service, which said that the increase in speculation activity involving cryptocurrencies in the Asian country increases the possibility of illegal withdrawal of foreign currencies and other illegal transactions.

South Korean investors bought 1.7 billion won worth of cryptocurrencies, which were later sent to overseas operators through virtual wallets, and converted into fiat currencies, which amount to illegal capital outflows, according to the authorities.

One of the largest illegal trades involved 4 billion won sent to offshore deposits without being declared, the report said.

The customs authority added that it would continue to monitor the use of cryptocurrencies in cases such as illegal currency trading or money laundering.

The report comes a day after South Korea launched measures to ban trading in cryptocurrencies using anonymous bank accounts to curb money laundering and other illegal activities at a time when the United States is making efforts to regularize these markets.

South Korea is one of the main world markets for digital currencies with nearly 30 percent of the country’s workers having investments in them, according to several surveys.

The new regulation, which came into force on Tuesday, requires cryptocurrency exchange operators to share the investors’ transaction data with the banks, something that could allow Seoul to impose taxes on these transactions in the future.

The South Korean government has hinted at the possibility of collecting taxes from investors, and banning the trading of cryptocurrencies, a market that is barely regulated in the Asian country.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved