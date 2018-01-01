 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

President of European Parliament to Address Serbia’s Accession to EU

BELGRADE – The president of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, is due to visit on Wednesday the Serbian capital Belgrade in order to address the Balkan country’s accession to the European Union.

Tajani is set to meet with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, President of the National Assembly Maja Gojkovic, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dacic.

Additionally, Tajani and Vucic will open the 2018 EU-Serbia conference on investment growth, job creation and ways to enhance cooperation with EU entrepreneurs.

Financing agreements between Serbia and the European Investment Bank to renovate the railway network are to be signed during the event, among other deals with the Council of Europe Development Bank.

Accession negotiations have started four years ago, opening 12 chapters out of 35 required to join the EU.

The EU has allocated 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion) for Serbia for the 2014-2020 period in support for its preparations to join the bloc.

Serbia and Montenegro are expected to join the EU by 2025.
 

