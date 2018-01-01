 
Caracas,
Thursday
February 1,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Science, Nature & Technology

Millions Wait to Witness Super Blue Blood Moon

BANGKOK – Millions of people were waiting to witness on Wednesday a rare combination of celestial events known as a super blue blood moon, comprising a blue moon, a super moon and a blood moon.

A blue moon is the second full moon in a month, a super moon occurs when the moon is closer to the Earth than usual, and a blood moon is when the moon appears to be red during an eclipse.

The phenomena will be visible in parts of North America, Asia and Oceania.

Depending on the atmospheric conditions, stargazers will be able to see the moon stained a deep red color.

Lunar eclipses occur when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon.

During a total lunar eclipse, the entire moon falls within the shadow although it does not disappear from sight and becomes tinged with a copper hue, which has led some to dub it a “blood moon.”

This happens because the moon reflects the red light of the sun refracted by the Earth’s atmosphere, which only filters the blue components.

The eclipse will coincide with a “super moon,” when the moon reaches its closest point to Earth.

The third celestial event occurring simultaneously across a large part of the planet will be the second full moon of the month – what is called the “blue moon” even though it has nothing to do with this color – a phenomenon that happens on average about once every 2.7 years.

The total eclipse will hit its peak around 1329 GMT Wednesday and the best places to observe it will be at dawn in the western United States, in the Pacific Islands and at dusk in East Asia and Oceania.

According to NASA, two total lunar eclipses will occur in 2018 – one on Jan. 31 and the other on July 27.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved