 
Caracas,
Thursday
February 1,2018
 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Lilliard Leads T’Blazers to 104-96 Win against LA Clippers

LOS ANGELES – Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard scored 28 points as he led his team to a 104-96 road win against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center on Tuesday.

Their third consecutive win saw the Trail Blazers also end a seven-game losing streak against the Clippers, who felt the absence of former star forward Blake Griffin after being surprisingly traded to the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Lilliard, who played for 36 minutes, was supported by guard CJ McCollum, who added 16 points, and center Jusuf Nurkic, who put up a double-double with 14 points and 20 rebounds for the Trail Blazers (28-22), who are placed third in the Northwest Division.

Trail Blazers reserve point guard Shabazz Napier put up 10 points, including two three-pointers, one rebound and three assists in 21 minutes of play and shot 4-of-9 from the field.

In Griffin’s absence, the Clippers lacked a standout scorer, with Lou Williams managing 20 points and five assists, with Tyrone Wallace, Montrezl Harrell and Danilo Gallinari adding 15 each.
 

