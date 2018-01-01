 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 31,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Death Toll Rises to 43 from Eastern India Bus Accident

NEW DELHI – At least 43 people died and 11 were injured, while an indeterminate number of people remain missing after a passenger bus fell into a river in the state of West Bengal in India, according to the latest numbers disclosed by the police to EFE on Wednesday.

The accident occurred early on Monday when, according to preliminary investigations, a vehicle overtook the bus while crossing a bridge, causing it to plummet into the river with around 60 passengers on board.

More than 48 hours after the accident, rescue teams are still continuing with search operations for possible victims, police spokesperson from Daulatabad, Supriyo Bagchi told EFE, and confirmed the number of casualties.

Santanu Bagchi, sub inspector of the district of Murshidabad, where Daulatabad is located, told EFE that no arrests have been made regarding the incident, given that both the bus driver and his assistant lost their lives in the accident.

Last month, 32 people died and seven others were injured in an accident in the state of Rajasthan, in northwestern India, when a bus plummeted into a river as it was crossing a bridge.

According to data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, 150,785 people died in road accidents in India in 2016, primarily due to the poor state of roads and a lax attitude towards traffic regulations.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved