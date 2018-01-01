

Death Toll Rises to 43 from Eastern India Bus Accident



NEW DELHI – At least 43 people died and 11 were injured, while an indeterminate number of people remain missing after a passenger bus fell into a river in the state of West Bengal in India, according to the latest numbers disclosed by the police to EFE on Wednesday.



The accident occurred early on Monday when, according to preliminary investigations, a vehicle overtook the bus while crossing a bridge, causing it to plummet into the river with around 60 passengers on board.



More than 48 hours after the accident, rescue teams are still continuing with search operations for possible victims, police spokesperson from Daulatabad, Supriyo Bagchi told EFE, and confirmed the number of casualties.



Santanu Bagchi, sub inspector of the district of Murshidabad, where Daulatabad is located, told EFE that no arrests have been made regarding the incident, given that both the bus driver and his assistant lost their lives in the accident.



Last month, 32 people died and seven others were injured in an accident in the state of Rajasthan, in northwestern India, when a bus plummeted into a river as it was crossing a bridge.



According to data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, 150,785 people died in road accidents in India in 2016, primarily due to the poor state of roads and a lax attitude towards traffic regulations.



