 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 31,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | USA

Trump’s State of the Union Address Becomes Most Tweeted Ever

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address to the Congress on Tuesday became the most tweeted address ever with 4.5 million tweets, Twitter announced.

Trump’s address, Twitter said, led to a total of 4.5 million tweets with the hashtags #SOTU and #JointSession.

“Join me live for the #SOTU,” Trump, who is very active on the social media platform, had tweeted shortly before his address.

The 4.5 million tweets surpass the previous record of 3 million for Trump’s first address to the Congress in February 2017, which wasn’t technically a State of the Union address, since he had been in office for only a month.

According to Twitter, the most retweeted message was a tweet with a link to watch the speech live.

Trump is very active on Twitter and is known for his controversial tweets.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved