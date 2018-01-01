

Trump’s State of the Union Address Becomes Most Tweeted Ever



WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address to the Congress on Tuesday became the most tweeted address ever with 4.5 million tweets, Twitter announced.



Trump’s address, Twitter said, led to a total of 4.5 million tweets with the hashtags #SOTU and #JointSession.



“Join me live for the #SOTU,” Trump, who is very active on the social media platform, had tweeted shortly before his address.



The 4.5 million tweets surpass the previous record of 3 million for Trump’s first address to the Congress in February 2017, which wasn’t technically a State of the Union address, since he had been in office for only a month.



According to Twitter, the most retweeted message was a tweet with a link to watch the speech live.



Trump is very active on Twitter and is known for his controversial tweets.



