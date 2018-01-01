 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 31,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

South Korean Skiers Travel to North Korea for Joint Training Sessions

SEOUL – A group of South Korean skiers traveled on Wednesday to North Korea to attend a joint training session with North Korean athletes, as part of the agreements reached between the two countries ahead of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.

The plane with the South Korean 45-member delegation on board took off from the small Yangyang International Airport, in eastern South Korea, and headed to the Kalma military airport in North Korea after the joint training was confirmed by both countries, a spokesperson for the South Korean Unification Ministry told EFE.

The South Korean athletes will participate in joint training sessions at Masikryong Ski Resort together with North Korean skiers on Wednesday and Thursday, and will then head back to South Korea.

The cancellation of a joint cultural event on Monday had raised doubts about whether or not the symbolic joint training would finally take place.

Pyongyang blamed South Korean media for producing biased reports on North Korea’s military activities, which led them to suspend the cultural event.

In addition, South Korea had to wait for the United States’ approval regarding the departure of the charted Asiana flight transporting their athletes to North Korea, as Pyongyang still faces sanctions imposed by Washington over its nuclear programs.

The joint training sessions were part of the agreement reached between the two Koreas earlier in January, which allowed North Korea to participate in the Winter Olympic Game, starting on Feb. 9 in the South Korean county of PyeongChang.

This sports event is expected to promote regional rapprochement on the Korean peninsula after a year of tension marked by North Korea’s continuous weapons tests and the aggressive rhetoric by the US against the Pyongyang regime.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved