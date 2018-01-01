 
  HOME | Central America

Salvadorian Policewoman’s Disappearance Seems to be Crime against Humanity

SAN SALVADOR – The disappearance of a Salvadorian police woman shot on Dec. 29, 2017, seems to be a crime against humanity, said human rights activist Arnau Baulenas on Tuesday.

“It appears to be a case of forced disappearance,” said Baulenas, coordinator of the Justice Process Taskforce at the Central American University Human Rights Institute (IDHUCA), at a press conference.

At a forum also attended by the UN’s special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, Agnes Callamard, Baulenas said that “we cannot yet determine if we are dealing with an extrajudicial execution” and criticized the authorities’ “lack of transparency” in the matter.

In addition to investigating killings attributed to security organizations, Callamard – who arrived in the country on January 25 – will assess “the government’s security strategy and abuses committed by non-state actors.”

Authorities have set a $5,000 reward for the capture of Police Reaction Group (GRP) officer Juan Josue Castillo, who fled to eastern El Salvador after shooting and abducting Carla Mayari Ayala, following a Christmas party.

GRP activities have been suspended and its agents reassigned while an investigation is conducted to determine the unit’s fate.
 

