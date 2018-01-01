 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 31,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Latin America (Click here for more)

Military Bases, the New Homes for Asuncion Flood Evacuees

ASUNCION – Asuncion’s military bases have been transformed into refuges for families that had to abandon their homes because of the flooding of the rising Paraguay River, and who now find shelter there in flimsy huts of wood and sheet metal.

The overflowing Paraguay River, still well below the 8 meters (23 feet) that sets off an evacuation alert, has left more than 25,000 people homeless, thousands of families that mostly come from the Bañado Sur district, better known as Tacumbu, according to figures from the municipality.

In that neighborhood, 2,478 families carried away as much of their belongings as they could to find a temporary shelter on higher ground while waiting for the river level to go down.

Of those families, 1,264 now live on the 4 hectares (10 acres) of the First Infantry Division base, just a few meters (yards) from their former homes, emergency management professional Jorge Blanco told EFE.

There, watched by armed forces personnel, the new residents put up huts measuring some 8x6 meters, and try to get on with their lives inside the military base.

“There’s a rule about coexistence that allows the sale of food products. What is prohibited are alcoholic beverages, gambling and dangerous drugs,” Blanco said.

Some of the huts, besides serving as a roof over the homeless, also serve as small food stores where one can buy anything from empanadas to detergents in order to carry on with the daily routine.

Life, however difficult, goes on at this improvised campground where the new arrivals carefully turn wood and sheet metal into their new homes, while those who have been here longer, maybe 15 days, hang their clothes at the door of their huts or relax in makeshift chairs.

There are also swings saved from the floods in Bañado Sur and now provide a little fun for the kiddies, while some have managed to install little swimming pools to cool off in the hot Paraguayan summer.

Bathing is more complicated, since there are only 58 bathrooms on these 4 hectares, according the Emergency Management Secretariat, which works with Paraguay’s Sanitary Services Company and the National Electricity Administration to install showers and water faucets.

Cleanliness is of great concern on the military base, above all because its proximity to the water and the accumulation of garbage could attract mosquitoes that are vectors of the dengue and zika diseases.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved