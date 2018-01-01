

Swansea Escapes Drop Zone with 3-1 Win over Arsenal



SWANSEA, Wales – Arsenal’s continuing woes redounded on Tuesday to the benefit of Swansea City, who defeated the Gunners 3-1 to climb out of the Premier League relegation zone for the first time since early November.



Arsene Wenger’s squad have now gone five consecutive away matches without a victory, including a 4-2 loss to second-division Nottingham Forest that knocked defending champions Arsenal out of the FA Cup.



Nacho Monreal put the visitors ahead in the 33rd minute at Swansea’s Liberty Stadium, only to see Sam Clucas equalize for the Swans a minute later.



Swansea pulled ahead in the 61st minute thanks to a major blunder by Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech that left the ball at the feet of Swans striker Jordan Ayew, who pushed the ball into the net to make it 2-1.



The London side went on the attack, but a second goal by Clucas in the 86th minute clinched a second straight win for Swansea, who remain undefeated in three Premier League matches since the arrival of new coach Carlos Carvalhal.



With 23 points from 25 matches, the Swans vaulted from last place to 17th, but remain far from safety, as 18th place Stoke have the same number of points and a game in hand.



Arsenal, at 42 points, are in sixth place, eight points away from the final Champions League spot.



Fourth place now belongs to Liverpool, who dominated Huddersfield Town 3-0 on Tuesday, getting goals from Emre Can, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.



The victory boosts the Reds to 50 points and seemed to mark the end of a slump that came after they ended leaders Manchester City’s undefeated season in an exciting 4-3 contest at Anfield.



Liverpool followed that impressive triumph by losing to Swansea in the Premier League and bouncing out of the FA Cup with a 3-2 home loss to West Bromwich Albion.



Tuesday’s defeat leaves Huddersfield in 14th place with 24 points.



In the day’s other match, West Ham United and Crystal Palace deadlocked 1-1 in a London derby and remain within a point of each other in the middle of the table.



