Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Juventus Beats Atalanta 1-0 in 1st leg of Coppa Italia Semifinal

BERGAMO, Italy – Juventus got a great performance from 40-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon on Tuesday in a 1-0 away win over Atalanta in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semifinal clash.

Playing in dense fog at Bergamo’s Atleti Azzurri d’Italia stadium, the hosts conceded a goal to Juve’s Gonzalo Higuain just three minutes into the match.

Atalanta got a golden opportunity to equalize when the referee awarded a penalty for handball in the 25th minute, but Buffon – starting for the first time in two months – made the stop on Alejandro Gomez’s effort from the spot.

Buffon’s opposite number, Etrit Berisha, was likewise impressive as he denied Blaise Matuidi on two occasions to keep the margin 1-0 at the break.

While the home side advanced their lines in the second half and dominated the midfield, the veteran Juve defense was unfazed and Buffon came up big when he needed to, stopping Josep Ilicic’s powerful strike in the 89th minute.

Juventus, pursuing a fourth straight Coppa Italia title, have allowed just one goal in the their last 14 matches in all competitions.
 

