 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 31,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Leganes Prepare for Historic Copa del Rey Tie with Sevilla

MADRID – Butarque stadium in suburban Madrid is about to host its first-ever Copa del Rey semifinal contest, pitting hosts Leganes against Sevilla.

Leganes reached the semis for the first time thanks to a stunning 2-1 upset of Real Madrid in the second leg of their quarterfinal tie.

Despite the euphoria from that victory, Leganes’ life-time record against Sevilla gives cause for concern. Sevilla have won six of the nine matches and the only triumph for Leganes came two decades ago, during the 1997-1998 season.

Ruben Perez, Alexander Szymanowski and Mauro Dos Santos are doubtful for the 1st leg, though Dimitrios Siovas is expected to be available for Leganes.

Sevilla, who eliminated Cadiz and Atletico Madrid en route to the Copa semis, have suffered from inconsistency in La Liga and will certainly not take Leganes lightly after seeing what happened to Real Madrid.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved