

Leganes Prepare for Historic Copa del Rey Tie with Sevilla



MADRID – Butarque stadium in suburban Madrid is about to host its first-ever Copa del Rey semifinal contest, pitting hosts Leganes against Sevilla.



Leganes reached the semis for the first time thanks to a stunning 2-1 upset of Real Madrid in the second leg of their quarterfinal tie.



Despite the euphoria from that victory, Leganes’ life-time record against Sevilla gives cause for concern. Sevilla have won six of the nine matches and the only triumph for Leganes came two decades ago, during the 1997-1998 season.



Ruben Perez, Alexander Szymanowski and Mauro Dos Santos are doubtful for the 1st leg, though Dimitrios Siovas is expected to be available for Leganes.



Sevilla, who eliminated Cadiz and Atletico Madrid en route to the Copa semis, have suffered from inconsistency in La Liga and will certainly not take Leganes lightly after seeing what happened to Real Madrid.



