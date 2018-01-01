 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 31,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Brazil (Click here for more)

Brazil’s 11th Campus Party Warns of Tech Gap between Education and Employment

SAO PAULO – The 11th Brazil Campus Party, the nation’s most important technology event, opened on Tuesday in Sao Paulo concerned about the technological gap between today’s education and the future of a labor market totally changed by the digital revolution.

Some 8,000 people at the party moved into the traditional tents set up in one of the pavilions of the Anhembi Exposition and Convention Center in Sao Paulo, where they will stay until Feb. 4 with an Internet connection of 40 GBps and hundreds of activities.

“There are more than 900 speakers and more than 750 hours of content,” the director general of Brazil Campus Party, Tonico Novaes, told EFE.

Taking part in this year’s event are Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak; Sharron McPherson who left Wall Street to become a pioneer in smart-city projects in Africa, with a special focus on the empowerment of women; Mitch Altman, a hacker specializing in virtual reality, and many more.

One of the subjects to be debated in the “Feel the Future” setting is the technology gap between today’s education and the changes wrought by the digital revolution, which will annihilate many of the professions practiced up to now, according to the specialists.

“We’re raising awareness about how technology will affect jobs in the future, because many will no longer exist. Some 80-90 percent of jobs will no longer exist,” the president of the Campus Party Institute, Francesco Farruggia, told EFE.

In his opinion, “neither politicians nor the general public” are prepared for this technological transition that will be “traumatic and very fast.”

“The education of the future is a subject we promote, because education is what Brazil needs to develop more,” Novaes said.

In fact, the organizers have opened an area called “Education of the Future,” which offers different activities for students and professors with the help of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

The organizers expect an attendance of around 100,000 people occupying the 77,700 sq. meters (835 sq. feet) set aside for the technology feast.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved