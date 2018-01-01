

Brazil’s 11th Campus Party Warns of Tech Gap between Education and Employment



SAO PAULO – The 11th Brazil Campus Party, the nation’s most important technology event, opened on Tuesday in Sao Paulo concerned about the technological gap between today’s education and the future of a labor market totally changed by the digital revolution.



Some 8,000 people at the party moved into the traditional tents set up in one of the pavilions of the Anhembi Exposition and Convention Center in Sao Paulo, where they will stay until Feb. 4 with an Internet connection of 40 GBps and hundreds of activities.



“There are more than 900 speakers and more than 750 hours of content,” the director general of Brazil Campus Party, Tonico Novaes, told EFE.



Taking part in this year’s event are Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak; Sharron McPherson who left Wall Street to become a pioneer in smart-city projects in Africa, with a special focus on the empowerment of women; Mitch Altman, a hacker specializing in virtual reality, and many more.



One of the subjects to be debated in the “Feel the Future” setting is the technology gap between today’s education and the changes wrought by the digital revolution, which will annihilate many of the professions practiced up to now, according to the specialists.



“We’re raising awareness about how technology will affect jobs in the future, because many will no longer exist. Some 80-90 percent of jobs will no longer exist,” the president of the Campus Party Institute, Francesco Farruggia, told EFE.



In his opinion, “neither politicians nor the general public” are prepared for this technological transition that will be “traumatic and very fast.”



“The education of the future is a subject we promote, because education is what Brazil needs to develop more,” Novaes said.



In fact, the organizers have opened an area called “Education of the Future,” which offers different activities for students and professors with the help of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).



The organizers expect an attendance of around 100,000 people occupying the 77,700 sq. meters (835 sq. feet) set aside for the technology feast.



