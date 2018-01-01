 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 31,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | USA

US Treasury: There Will Be More Sanctions against Russia over Putin’s List

WASHINGTON – US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin emphasized on Tuesday that additional sanctions will be imposed in the near future on people included on so-called “Putin’s List,” which identifies about 100 Russian oligarchs who have acquired power or wealth thanks to their connections with President Vladimir Putin.

Mnuchin said that nobody should jump to the conclusion that no sanctions will be imposed on the Russians named there, responding to criticism from US lawmakers over the failure by the Donald Trump administration to impose sanctions after Congress voted to do so due to Moscow’s interference in the 2016 presidential vote.

“In the near future, you’ll see additional sanctions,” Mnuchin said while providing testimony before the Senate Banking Committee. “In the next several months, maybe a month, I want to be careful in making that commitment.”

Mnuchin offered no further details about the sanctions or their timing.

“There was an extraordinary amount of work that went into this,” Mnuchin said regarding the list containing the names of 114 people, including 96 oligarchs close to Putin with estimated individual net worths of $1 billion or more.

Among those on the list are petroleum magnate Roman Abramovich, the owner of Britain’s Chelsea soccer team, along with Oleg Deripaska and Mikhail Prokhorov.

The list does not include or set forth economic or diplomatic sanctions on the people mentioned there, but it increases Washington’s pressure on Moscow in response to Kremlin’s alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential election at a time when relations between the two nations are at their lowest point in decades.

The Trump administration on Monday refused to implement new measures against Moscow under a law designed to retaliate for election interference, prompting criticism from Democratic lawmakers, among others.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved