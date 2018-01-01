

Dortmund’s Aubameyang Travels to London for Arsenal Medical



LONDON – Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang arrived on Tuesday from Germany to undergo a medical ahead of an expected transfer to Arsenal.



Aubameyang, 28, went directly from London Luton Airport to Arsenal’s training facility, where he was scheduled to undergo a medical, British media said.



The Gunners and Dortmund have reportedly agreed on a transfer fee of 60 million pounds ($84.9 million) for the Gabonese international, but a formal announcement is not likely before Wednesday.



The delay is apparently due to Dortmund’s desire to secure a replacement for Aubameyang before letting him go. The German club has expressed interest in Arsenal’s Olivier Giroud and Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi.



