 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 31,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Caribbean

Latin America NGO Building Modular Homes in Puerto Rico

CANOVANAS, Puerto Rico – The Latin American non-governmental organization Techo, based in Chile, is building dozens of modular houses for Puerto Rico residents who lost their homes when Hurricane Maria devastated the island last September.

Argentina architect Francisco Susmel, the head of the Techo project in Puerto Rico, told EFE on Tuesday that the homes they are building are units that have the necessary technical adjustments to withstand a hurricane, such as additional anchoring within the structure and flooring.

After arriving on the island last October, Susmel visited about 15 towns to analyze where the greatest need existed to rebuild homes, selecting the San Isidro neighborhood of Canovanas, in eastern San Juan.

“Arriving here was complicated, at a very critical time, with no electricity, no Internet, no telephone connection,” said the 31-year-old, who admitted that “even today there still are problems getting materials.”

And four months after Maria, San Isidro still does not have electricity and its streets have been completely ruined by the rains, which has made getting heavy equipment into the area to clean up the debris difficult.

“It hasn’t been easy, but the reality is that there are many volunteers and citizens who want to work and who want to make a commitment to their neighbors by putting forth their effort. They’ve simplified things for us. People want to move forward, but in another way it’s been complicated,” he said.

Techo was invited to the island by Puerto Rican rapper Residente, who arrived here several weeks after Maria’s passage along with the NGO’s volunteers to evaluate how to respond to the emergency, which had left thousands of local residents homeless.

Techo canvassed 95 local families and found that 87 percent said that the lack of electricity was the main problem, followed by lack of housing (79 percent), roof repair (71 percent), access to potable water (65 percent) and removal of debris (64 percent).

Fifty-two percent said that the damage to their homes was unable to be repaired and 21 percent said they had lost their homes altogether.

Techo completed four before yearend and is currently working on four more.

Susmel said that he expects to remain in Puerto Rico until April or May, adding that the NGO is seeking $2 million in donations or other funding to continue with its work on the island, which includes mobilizing 3,000 volunteers to build more than 250 homes for the affected families.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved