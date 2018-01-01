 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 31,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

Three Giant US Firms Found Company Providing Employees with Low Cost Healthcare

NEW YORK – Three giant firms in the United States – Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase – announced on Tuesday their intention to create a company that will provide healthcare for their US employees.

A joint statement by the three companies from their respective main offices said the “independent company” will provide high-quality healthcare at a reasonable cost.

“The healthcare system is complex, and we enter into this challenge open-eyed about the degree of difficulty,” said the founder and CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, in a statement included in the joint message.

The company will bring together the worldwide giant of electronic marketing, Amazon, the No. 1 banking group in the United States, JPMorgan Chase, and the multinational financial consortium, Berkshire Hathaway, directed by billionaire Warren Buffett.

“The ballooning costs of healthcare act as a hungry tapeworm on the American economy,” Buffett said.

“Our people want transparency, knowledge and control when it comes to managing their healthcare,” added the chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase, Jamie Dimon.

They gave little in the way of details about this joint effort, but did confirm that the company will be a non-profit organization and that a first stage will be focused on technological solutions for offering healthcare to their US employees.

To start, each company has appointed one of its directors to the new healthcare company: Todd Combs from Berkshire Hathaway, Marvelle Sullivan from JPMorgan and Beth Galetti from Amazon. To be announced later will be specifics about the company headquarters and operational details.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved