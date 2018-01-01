 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 31,2018
 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Arsenal Confirms Transfer of McGuane to Barcelona B

LONDON – Arsenal confirmed on Tuesday the transfer of Marcus McGuane to Barcelona B and wished the under-19 England international luck in his future endeavors.

Barcelona said in a statement on its Web site that McGuane passed a medical and officially signed a contract on Tuesday.

“FC Barcelona and Arsenal have come to an agreement by which the midfielder Marcus McGuane will be transferred to Barça B. McGuane’s deal will keep him at Barça for three seasons, plus two option years. The buyout clause has been set at €25m, ($31 million),” the Catalan club said.

McGuane becomes the fifth winter signing for Barça B, joining Matias Nahuel (Real Betis), Martin Hongla (Granada), Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla (Montreal Impact) and Cristian Rivera Hernandez (Eibar).

“A product of our academy, Marcus joined the club at under-6 level and went on to become a mainstay of our under-23 side. The 18-year-old midfielder also made two appearances for our first team, featuring in away wins over Red Star Belgrade and BATE Borisov,” Arsenal said in a statement.

“We would like to thank Marcus for his contribution and wish him well at Barcelona,” the note added.
 

