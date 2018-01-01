

Estudiantes Beats Independiente 2-1 in Argentine Soccer Action



BUENOS AIRES – Independiente was playing for a tie, but Estudiantes came out on top 2-1 in the 13th round of Superliga Argentina action.



Colombian Juan Otero scored the winning goal for Estudiantes.



In other action on Monday, Atletico Tucuman blew out Temperley 3-0 on goals from Mauricio Affonso, Yonathan Cabral and David Barbona.



The win, however, was not enough for Atletico Tucuman to climb in the standings.



In La Plata, Gimnasia knocked off Rosario Central 2-1.



Over the weekend, Boca Juniors rolled to a 2-0 win over Colon, cementing its hold on the No. 1 spot in the standings.



Boca Juniors leads San Lorenzo by six points in the standings.



Boca forward Dario Benedetto is the top scorer in the Argentine league with nine goals.



