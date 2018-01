Swansea’s Mesa Joins Sevilla on Loan



SEVILLE, Spain – Swansea City midfielder Roque Mesa has joined Sevilla on loan until the end of this season, both clubs confirmed on Tuesday.



The 28-year-old Spaniard moved from Las Palmas to Swansea last summer and has played 16 games in the Premier League.



“New club, new challenge, new life, but with my moustache,” Mesa said in a video posted on Sevilla’s Web site.



While Swansea is dead last in the Premier League, Sevilla holds down the sixth position in La Liga.