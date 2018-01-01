 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 31,2018
 
  HOME | Argentina

China’s Finance Minister Visits Argentina

BUENOS AIRES – Argentine President Mauricio Macri met on Tuesday with Chinese Finance Minister Xiao Jie, whose visit to the South American country is focused on the upcoming meeting in Buenos Aires of economy and finance ministers from the G20 countries.

There was no official briefing on the meeting between Xiao and Macri at the Casa Rosada presidential palace.

On Monday, Xiao met with Finance Minister Nicolas Dujovne in preparation for the ministerial gathering to be held in March.

During his visit, the Chinese official has emphasized the importance of trends in the labor market and infrastructure development, officials said.

Dujovne pledged to keep working within the guidelines of agreements finalized during the terms of China and Germany at the helm of the G20 in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

Macri and Xiao also discussed bilateral cooperation and China’s “One Belt, One Road” infrastructure project involving more than 68 countries with 4.4 billion people and up to 40 percent of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP).
 

