

Layun Hopes for Long Career with Sevilla



SEVILLE, Spain – Sevilla’s newly signed defender Miguel Layun said on Tuesday that he aspires to play as much as possible and remain with the Spanish club for the long haul.



The Mexican defender came from Portugal’s Porto on loan until June, but the deal includes a purchase option.



“My objective is to fight. I know that there are players of great quality, but I want to contribute what I can, learn from all of them and do my best every day,” Layun said about his new team.



Layun, 30, started his professional career with Veracruz in 2006 and moved to Italy’s Atalanta three years later before returning to Mexico in 2010 to join Club America, where he went on to score 17 goals in 147 matches across four seasons.



After a brief stint with Premier League club Watford, the defender moved on to Porto, where he has played the last two and a half seasons, scoring 11 goals in 79 matches.



