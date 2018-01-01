 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 31,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Layun Hopes for Long Career with Sevilla

SEVILLE, Spain – Sevilla’s newly signed defender Miguel Layun said on Tuesday that he aspires to play as much as possible and remain with the Spanish club for the long haul.

The Mexican defender came from Portugal’s Porto on loan until June, but the deal includes a purchase option.

“My objective is to fight. I know that there are players of great quality, but I want to contribute what I can, learn from all of them and do my best every day,” Layun said about his new team.

Layun, 30, started his professional career with Veracruz in 2006 and moved to Italy’s Atalanta three years later before returning to Mexico in 2010 to join Club America, where he went on to score 17 goals in 147 matches across four seasons.

After a brief stint with Premier League club Watford, the defender moved on to Porto, where he has played the last two and a half seasons, scoring 11 goals in 79 matches.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved