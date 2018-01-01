

Man City’s Sane Out for 6 Weeks, to Miss EFL Cup Final



LONDON – Manchester City midfielder Leroy Sane will be sidelined for at least six weeks due to an ankle injury and will miss the EFL Cup final against Arsenal on Feb. 25, the English club confirmed on Tuesday.



The 22-year-old German international damaged ankle ligaments on Sunday, when the Premier League leader Manchester City defeated Cardiff 2-0 in the FA Cup fourth round.



“Leroy is injured,” Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola said.



“It will be six weeks, seven weeks out,” the Spanish coach added, according to Manchester City’s official website.



Sane scored 11 goals and made 14 assists this season in all competitions.



He will also miss the Champions League round of 16 matches against Basel on Feb. 13 and March 7, as well as the fifth round of the FA Cup match against Wigan Athletic on Feb. 17.



