 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 31,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Man City’s Sane Out for 6 Weeks, to Miss EFL Cup Final

LONDON – Manchester City midfielder Leroy Sane will be sidelined for at least six weeks due to an ankle injury and will miss the EFL Cup final against Arsenal on Feb. 25, the English club confirmed on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old German international damaged ankle ligaments on Sunday, when the Premier League leader Manchester City defeated Cardiff 2-0 in the FA Cup fourth round.

“Leroy is injured,” Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola said.

“It will be six weeks, seven weeks out,” the Spanish coach added, according to Manchester City’s official website.

Sane scored 11 goals and made 14 assists this season in all competitions.

He will also miss the Champions League round of 16 matches against Basel on Feb. 13 and March 7, as well as the fifth round of the FA Cup match against Wigan Athletic on Feb. 17.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved