 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 31,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Protests outside Regional Chamber in Spain’s Catalonia after Debate Delayed

BARCELONA – Thousands of pro-separatist demonstrators gathered outside the regional Catalan parliament building in Barcelona on Tuesday in response to the postponement of a controversial investiture debate aimed at reinstating the ousted former regional leader.

The protest, organized by the pro-independence National Catalan Assembly (ANC) organization, made its way from the local government headquarters at Barcelona’s Sant Jaume Square to the regional parliament to coincide with the original time slated for a plenary debate to re-invest self-exiled Carles Puigdemont, which was earlier delayed by the parliamentary speaker, fellow separatist Roger Torrent.

Outside Parliament, demonstrators chanted slogans such as “Puigdemont is our president” and “freedom for political prisoners” whilst waving pro-Catalan independence flags and posters of the deposed former regional president.

Puigdemont was currently in Brussels fleeing a Spanish arrest warrant for an investigation into allegations of sedition, rebellion and misuse of public funds in relation to his leading role in a banned Catalan referendum and subsequent independence declaration that took place in October 2017, after which he was sacked by the Spanish government.

However, separatist parties won a slim majority in the Catalan parliament during the Dec. 21 snap elections and later unanimously gave their support for Puigdemont to re-assume his former role from afar, an initiative that Spanish authorities have said would be impossible, insisting he must be present at the debate in person, a hypothetical situation that would lead to his immediate arrest.

Torrent said he wanted to guarantee Puigdemont’s immunity, adding that he would wait until the Constitutional Court had given its final decision on several pleas lodged by separatist groups regarding investitures from a distance.

Several former Catalan politicians, including ex-vice president Oriol Junqueras, remained in pretrial detention in Madrid.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved