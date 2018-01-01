

Neymar Has Scored a Goal Every 74 Minutes on Average at PSG’s Home Stadium



PARIS – Brazilian forward Neymar Junior, the star of Paris Saint Germain, boasts a formidable statistic when playing home at PSG’s Parc des Princes stadium: until now, he has scored on average one goal every 74 minutes, according to a statistic posted Tuesday on France’s Ligue 1 website.



An in-depth analysis highlighting the 23rd week of the French soccer championship showed a substantial progression in Neymar’s output in recent weeks, leading him to the top of the league’s scoreboard, where he stands in second place with 17 goals and 11 assists.



In all, the nimble Neymar has been involved in 28 of the 72 goals scored by PSG so far in the current season.



Out of the nine Ligue 1 home games played at the Parc des Princes, the most expensive soccer player in the world – PSG paid Barcelona 222 million euros ($276 million) for his termination clause – has scored 11 goals.



La Ligue’s website also highlighted Neymar’s sterling away performances in Jan., such as the recent Dijon-PSG match, in which the Parisian squad demolished The Mustards in a 0-8 thrashing, with the Brazilian netting four goals.



Also of note was the match against Montpellier, considered this season’s best French defense team, where Neymar scored another two goals.



It was the first time since last Aug. that Neymar had scored in two consecutive Ligue 1 matches.



Neymar remained four goals behind the league’s top scorer – his Uruguayan teammate Edinson Cavani, who has garnered 21 goals – and was just one goal ahead of the third player on the top scorers’ list, Lyon’s Nabil Fekir, who totaled 16.



However, PSG’s number ‘10’ also has the dubious honor of leading in a more negative area: he has accumulated five yellow cards and a red card in the 17 La Ligue matches he has played, a statistic considered strikingly high for a forward.



