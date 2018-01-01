 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 31,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Hellas Verona’s Bruno Zuculini to Move to Argentina’s River Plate

ROME – Italy’s Serie A side Hellas Verona said on Tuesday it was transferring its Argentine midfielder Bruno Zuculini to Club Atletico River Plate of Buenos Aires.

Zuculini, who was born in 1993 in Belen de Escobar, an Argentine city within the Buenos Aires province, is thus set to make a return to his home turf after a large stint playing in Europe.

“Good luck Bruno in this new adventure!” the club said on its official website, before thanking the player for his passion and dedication to the team.

Besides Verona, he has played for the Premier League’s Manchester City and Middlesbrough, the Spanish clubs Valencia, Cordoba and Rayo Vallecano, as well as the Greek side AEK Athens.

After his arrival in Italy in Jan. 2017, he has played 35 matches and scored four goals.

He also wore the Verona shirt at the same time as his brother, Franco, who has been on the squad for two seasons.
 

