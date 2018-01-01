

French River’s Flood Level Starts to Decrease near Paris after Reaching Peak



PARIS – The overflowing River Seine in northern France saw its flood level begin to recede near the French capital on Tuesday, a day after it had reached its peak, although neighboring areas continued to be inundated and on alert.



The French government’s flood monitoring system, Vigicrues, said the Seine showed a level of 5.74 meters (18.83 feet) where it flowed through Paris, 11 centimeters (4.3 inches) lower than the peak registered on Monday.



According to Vigicrues, the level could rise yet again as more heavy rainfall is expected in the following days, although it seemed unlikely that it would surpass Monday night’s high point.



The worst flooding has affected the river’s low basin, the so-called Seine meanders, where the copious flow provided by a tributary, the Oise, has caused the level to exceed the one recorded during the 2016 floods in which two people died in the Paris region.



In the high basin, the forecast rains are expected to swell the Marne, another Seine tributary, which could portend more waterlogged conditions for the towns in the area that already suffered heavy deluges over the weekend.



Images captured by an epa photographer on the ground showed locals using rowboats to navigate the swamped streets of Villennes-sur-Seine, a small town located 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) to the west of Paris, amid half-submerged cars and trees.



