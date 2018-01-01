 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 31,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Man City Signs Athletic Bilbao’s French Defender Aymeric Laporte

LONDON – English Premier League leaders Manchester City finalized on Tuesday the 57.2 million pound ($80.9 million) signing of Spanish club Athletic Bilbao’s French defender Aymeric Laporte.

The 23-year-old is set to join Pep Guardiola’s side on contract until 2023 after the Manchester giants bought out his release clause form the Basque club, currently 12th in Spain’s La Liga.

“I am very happy to be here. City are a Club with a lot of ambition and they are one of the best teams in Europe,” said the French defender in a statement relayed by the English club. “I am looking forward to working under Pep Guardiola and trying to help the club achieve success.”

Laporte scored 10 goals in his 222 appearances for Athletic Bilbao.

Guardiola said Laporte, who will wear the number 14 shirt, could start playing with the Sky Blues straight away.

“He’s played since a young age in La Liga, so at a high level. He’s strong in the air and fast. He’s got good quality and we are delighted,” Guardiola said of the club’s latest purchase.

The Catalan coach also announced that the club’s Germany winger Leroy Sane would be sidelined for up to six weeks with an ankle ligament injury sustained during the FA Cup tie against Cardiff City.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved