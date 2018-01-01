 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Lorenzo Breaks Record in Last MotoGP Pre-Season Test Day

SEPANG, Malaysia – Spain’s Jorge Lorenzo and Dani Pedrosa and Britain’s Cal Crutchlow set the pace on Tuesday on the third and final day of pre-season tests at the Sepang International Circuit outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, ahead of the 2018 MotoGP season.

Ducati’s Lorenzo finished his best lap in one minute and 58.830 seconds, setting a record for fastest lap time in an unofficial race.

The last record was set in 2015 by the reigning world champion, Spaniard Marc Marquez, who clocked in a time of one minute and 58.867 seconds.

Repsol Honda’s Pedrosa, who was fastest on the first day but slowed down to 12th on the second day, rose up to second place in the current set with a time of one minute and 59.009 seconds.

LCR Honda’s Crutchlow came in third with a time of one minute and 59.052 seconds.

Marquez (Repsol Honda) kept the 7th place for the third day with a time of one minute and 59.382 seconds, but overall he was happy with his team’s performance.

“Today I feel very happy because we worked hard and quite well. We even did a long run of 15 laps around three o’clock, when the temperature on track was very high, and our pace was good,” he said in statements posted to Repsol Honda’s website.

“In the afternoon we kept trying different things and ultimately didn’t really make a time attack, but I felt very good on the bike,” continued Marquez.

“Generally speaking, I think Dani, Cal (Crutchlow), and I were working in slightly different ways, and we gathered a lot of information that will be useful for Honda to prepare a good base,” added the four-time MotoGP world champion.
 

